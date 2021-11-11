Man City Midfielder Sustains Injury on International Duty - National Medics to Assess Problem

Manchester City starlet Cole Palmer was taken off with a hamstring injury in the second half of England U21's 3-1 win over Czech Republic U21 on Thursday evening.

The 19-year-old started the game in bright fashion, as he set up Everton man Anthony Gordon for the opener after less than five minutes of action.

Palmer, who has made seven first-team appearances for City since August, was replaced by Angel Gomes in the 73rd minute after picking up what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Since his integration to the Manchester City first-team squad, Palmer has put in a series of impressive displays for Pep Guardiola's side, as he bagged his first Champions League goal in his side's 5-1 drubbing of Club Brugge in October.

As per Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail, the Wythenshawe-born star is expected to return to the Manchester City camp instead of travelling to Georgia for his side's U-21 friendly clash on Tuesday.

Palmer's injury is set to be assessed by England medics, who are expected to provide a detailed assessment on the extent of the issue in the coming days.

The teenager netted his first senior goal for his boyhood side in their 6-1 thrashing of Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup in September.

He started and played 75 minutes in City's Carabao Cup loss to West Ham on penalties, with Gabriel Jesus replacing him to try and influence proceedings against the Hammers.

The Englishman has registered six goals and three assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City's sides since the start of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola has been impressed with Palmer's development across the club's academy ranks, and should the midfielder continue to impress, he should continue getting minutes for the first-team amid what is set to be a jam-packed schedule after the ongoing international break.

The Premier League champions face Everton in the league before welcoming PSG to the Etihad Stadium in midweek as they try and seal qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

