Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Midfielder Sustains Injury on International Duty - National Medics to Assess Problem

    Manchester City starlet Cole Palmer was taken off with a hamstring injury in the second half of England U21's 3-1 win over Czech Republic U21 on Thursday evening.
    Author:

    The 19-year-old started the game in bright fashion, as he set up Everton man Anthony Gordon for the opener after less than five minutes of action.

    Palmer, who has made seven first-team appearances for City since August, was replaced by Angel Gomes in the 73rd minute after picking up what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

    Since his integration to the Manchester City first-team squad, Palmer has put in a series of impressive displays for Pep Guardiola's side, as he bagged his first Champions League goal in his side's 5-1 drubbing of Club Brugge in October.

    As per Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail, the Wythenshawe-born star is expected to return to the Manchester City camp instead of travelling to Georgia for his side's U-21 friendly clash on Tuesday.

    Palmer's injury is set to be assessed by England medics, who are expected to provide a detailed assessment on the extent of the issue in the coming days.

    Read More

    The teenager netted his first senior goal for his boyhood side in their 6-1 thrashing of Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup in September.

    He started and played 75 minutes in City's Carabao Cup loss to West Ham on penalties, with Gabriel Jesus replacing him to try and influence proceedings against the Hammers.

    The Englishman has registered six goals and three assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City's sides since the start of the campaign.

    Pep Guardiola has been impressed with Palmer's development across the club's academy ranks, and should the midfielder continue to impress, he should continue getting minutes for the first-team amid what is set to be a jam-packed schedule after the ongoing international break.

    The Premier League champions face Everton in the league before welcoming PSG to the Etihad Stadium in midweek as they try and seal qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    Cole Palmer Cover
    News

    Man City Midfielder Sustains Injury on International Duty - National Medics to Assess Problem

    2 minutes ago
    Gundogan Germany Penality
    News

    Ilkay Gundogan Nets in Germany Win, Cole Palmer Grabs Assist in England U21 Victory - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day One

    40 minutes ago
    Kane Cover
    News

    Harry Kane Makes Honest Admission Over Failed Manchester City Transfer This Summer

    1 hour ago
    Sterling vs Club Brugge Home
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City 'Open' To Selling Raheem Sterling in January - Contract Negotiations 'Shelved' And £45-50M Price Tag Revealed

    2 hours ago
    Cancelo Cover
    News

    Joao Cancelo Names Manchester United Duo in All-Time Premier League Portugal XI

    3 hours ago
    John Stones Cover
    News

    "I Have No Doubt That He'll Come Well" - John Stones Makes Encouraging Prediction About Manchester United Star

    5 hours ago
    imago1007852237h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Make Contact Over Potential Signing of Bundesliga Star - Interest from Europe 'Piling Up'

    7 hours ago
    60
    News

    Pep Guardiola Meets with Bayern Munich Star Robert Lewandowski During Trip to Spain

    11 hours ago