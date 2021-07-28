Man City Midfielder The 'Concrete Interest' Of Several Serie A Clubs - £8 Million Fee Mentioned

Manchester City midfielder Ivan Ilic is nearing a move to Italy with the player being courted by multiple Serie A clubs.

Midfield talent Ivan Ilic has courted the attention of several Serie A clubs following a successful loan spell with Hellas Verona.

The attacking midfielder thrived under the tutelage of then Hellas Verona boss Ivan Juric and established himself as a key player within the first team.

However, Ivan Juric has since taken over fellow Serie A side Torino and the Turin side are reportedly keen to reunite Juric and Ilic at the club.

The 20-year-old Serbian international is highly rated by several figures within Italian football and the battle is on for his signature.

As per Italian outlet TuttoMercato via Sport Witness, Torino are ‘concretely interested’ in acquiring Ivan Ilic’s services and the Turin based side are expected to meet the player’s agent this week.

The same source also states that Hellas Verona are also planning to sign the Ilic as they want him to work under new the boss, Eusebio Di Francesco.

Perhaps threatened by the possibility of Ilic joining a Serie A rival, Hellas Verona are ready to ‘accelerate’ their efforts in order the get the deal done.

The Italian outlet claiming that Verona could propose a loan with an obligation to buy type of deal or by proposing an offer in the region of €8 million to beat their rivals to the Serb’s signature.

As we know, Manchester City are in the process of fundraising as the club chase the likes of Jack Grealish and Harry Kane. So, the club will be keen to sell Ilic as opposed to sanctioning another loan move for the player.

Receiving cash up-front for Ivan Ilic is the scenario that the Blues would prefer and so it may be wise of Hellas Verona to make a serious offer before they are beaten to the punch by a Serie A rival.

