Man City midfielder tips current forward to succeed Sergio Aguero at the club

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has opened up on the prospect of Gabriel Jesus filling the shoes of departing club legend Sergio Aguero, during his pre-match press conference ahead of the club's clash against Borussia Dortmund this week.
Since the announcement that Sergio Aguero would be leaving at the club at the end of this season, a list of potential replacements for the Argentine star has emerged. 

Football superstars such as Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Tottenham's Harry Kane, and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku have all been mentioned as potential signings upon the 32 year-old's departure this summer.

However, according to midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, Sergio Aguero’s successor could already be at the club - Gabriel Jesus.

When asked about the Brazilian’s ability to fill the shoes of the club’s all time leading scorer during Tuesday’s press conference ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash, Gundogan said:

“I think for Gabby there are no limits. He already did great the years he is here. I don't know if it has an influence on him or us that Sergio is leaving in the game Gabby plays. What I know is he brings everything to be a world class striker.”

He continued, “He's already done great, a great teammate. Still young with potential to improve. He's already playing really well, he's committed to the team, to his game. For him, the future is very bright.”

Interestingly, Manchester City’s best performances this season have come when Pep Guardiola plays no central striker in the team - a Pep Guardiola staple.

