Man City midfielder to be offered contract extension following latest Premier League vote

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is set to be offered a contract extension until the end of the current Premier League season, following a vote by top-flight clubs on Monday, as reported by the Sun.

On a day of significant developments in terms of the future of the Premier League, clubs held yet another virtual meeting from 10:30am - lasting approximately four hours and coming to very little conclusions on the topic of neutral venues.

However, one particular approval which will almost certainly please Manchester City fans is that Premier League clubs have voted to give the go ahead for clubs to extend players' contracts whose current deals expire on June 30th. Players will now be able to stay at their respective clubs until the end of the season if they can agree terms and wish to do so.

David Silva and Claudio Bravo are both set to leave the club this summer with their current deals expiring on the date in question, while Scott Carson's loan deal from Derby County is also set to come to an end.

The latest development means City fans could be able to see one of the club'f finest ever players perform for at least one final time, should the league resume as planned next month.

