Kevin de Bruyne's father has spoken about the Man City midfielder's passion for football from an early age, and predicted that he will keeping playing 'until he's 40', reports So Foot as relayed by Sport Witness.

De Bruyne signed for City in a then club-record deal of £55 million, back on 30 August 2015.

After already establishing himself as a world-class talent at Wolfsburg, during his time in England the Belgian has developed further, with the City star now widely regarded as one of the world's best players.

This achievement may not have come as a shock to the player's father, Herwig. In an interview, Herwig revealed that his soon has always had a passion for the sport.

'When he was 10 months old, he didn't want to do anything else. Just hit things with his feet. It was in him', Herwig said.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Additionally, that passion means that the City midfielder will not be in a rush to call an end to his career.

'If Kevin can play football until he's 40, he will. For him, it isn't a job. He plays at Man City like he did in our garden in Drongen. Against Barcelona or in the garden, it's the same to him', the player's father said.

That will be welcome news to City fans, who would probably be happy to see de Bruyne spend the next 11 years at the club - even at the age of 40, you wouldn't mind having Kevin on your team.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra