Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Missing Star Forward With Ankle And Hip Problems - Striker Sidelined Ahead of Everton Clash

    Manchester City striker Liam Delap remains on the sidelines with ankle and hip problems after an injury-plagued start to the campaign for the teenager.
    Author:

    The 18-year-old has struggled for fitness since the start of the season - missing the opening stages of the campaign with a foot injury he picked up during the summer.

    Delap registered 30 goals and six assists in 27 appearances across all competitions last term, including his first senior goal for City in their 2-1 victory over Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

    It was reported in early October that the English striker had ‘suffered a setback’ in his bid to return to full fitness, and that the Manchester City staff were hopeful of Delap returning to action prior to Christmas.

    According to the latest information of Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail, Delap remains sidelined with ankle/injury problems, and it remains to be seen whether the forward will return to action before the New Year.

    It is worth mentioning that the Sky Blues are adamant on easing the youngster back to action - to help Delap return to prevent him from returning to the treatment table having suffered a series of niggles since the start of the campaign. 

    Read More

    Having made just three appearances so far this season, the youngster's minutes will most certainly be carefully managed, as City EDS coach Brian Barry-Murphy has been handed a long list of injuries to key players in recent months, with Delap reported to have suffered a 'significant injury' in October.

    A route to the first-team setup was thought to be much easier for Delap this season, owing to the absence of a classical number nine in the senior squad following the departure of Sergio Aguero to Barcelona in June.

    Despite being heavily linked with a loan move away from his boyhood club in the summer, Delap has struggled to get going after a breakthrough campaign for the U-23's, whom he led to Premier League 2 glory for the first time in their history.

    However, the Winchester-born star, who featured in his side's EFL Trophy clash against Doncaster Rovers in September, will need to display signs of encouragement once he does return to fitness - if he desires to be integrated into Pep Guardiola's side this season.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    Liam Delap Cover
    News

    Man City Missing Star Forward With Ankle and Hip Problems - Striker Sidelined Ahead of Everton Clash

    47 seconds ago
    imago1004303459h
    Transfer Rumours

    Leicester City Star Lists Man City as a Club That 'Makes me Dream' - Two Other Premier League Sides Mentioned

    33 minutes ago
    Pep cover
    News

    "I'm Not a Genius" - Pep Guardiola Makes Admission on Managerial Abilities in Recent Interview

    1 hour ago
    ZS
    News

    "We Made the Decision Based on That" - National Team Coach Explains Actions Regarding Man City Player

    3 hours ago
    Bernardo vs Man United Away
    News

    "Never Leave!", "Lifetime Contract" - Many Man City Fans Delighted By Bernardo Silva Comments on Club Supporters

    4 hours ago
    Cole Palmer Cover
    News

    Man City Midfielder Returns to First-Team Training After Injury Scare on International Duty

    5 hours ago
    Torres contract
    News

    Man City Receive Key Fitness Boost - Star Forward Set for Individual Training Sessions Ahead of December Return

    18 hours ago
    sipa_35956098
    Features/Opinions

    Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek 12 Preview

    20 hours ago