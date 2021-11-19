Man City Missing Star Forward With Ankle and Hip Problems - Striker Sidelined Ahead of Everton Clash

Manchester City striker Liam Delap remains on the sidelines with ankle and hip problems after an injury-plagued start to the campaign for the teenager.

The 18-year-old has struggled for fitness since the start of the season - missing the opening stages of the campaign with a foot injury he picked up during the summer.

Delap registered 30 goals and six assists in 27 appearances across all competitions last term, including his first senior goal for City in their 2-1 victory over Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

It was reported in early October that the English striker had ‘suffered a setback’ in his bid to return to full fitness, and that the Manchester City staff were hopeful of Delap returning to action prior to Christmas.

According to the latest information of Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail, Delap remains sidelined with ankle/injury problems, and it remains to be seen whether the forward will return to action before the New Year.

It is worth mentioning that the Sky Blues are adamant on easing the youngster back to action - to help Delap return to prevent him from returning to the treatment table having suffered a series of niggles since the start of the campaign.

Having made just three appearances so far this season, the youngster's minutes will most certainly be carefully managed, as City EDS coach Brian Barry-Murphy has been handed a long list of injuries to key players in recent months, with Delap reported to have suffered a 'significant injury' in October.

A route to the first-team setup was thought to be much easier for Delap this season, owing to the absence of a classical number nine in the senior squad following the departure of Sergio Aguero to Barcelona in June.

Despite being heavily linked with a loan move away from his boyhood club in the summer, Delap has struggled to get going after a breakthrough campaign for the U-23's, whom he led to Premier League 2 glory for the first time in their history.

However, the Winchester-born star, who featured in his side's EFL Trophy clash against Doncaster Rovers in September, will need to display signs of encouragement once he does return to fitness - if he desires to be integrated into Pep Guardiola's side this season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra