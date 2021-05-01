"Man City never stops! It is clear that they will not...” - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp moans at difficulty of competing with Pep Guardiola's side

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp spoke out about the relentless nature of Manchester City, claiming that Pep Guardiola's side will never slow down in their pursuit of titles.

If Manchester City win at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, and Jurgen Klopp’s men secure victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, then Liverpool will handover the Premier League trophy to the Etihad club this weekend.

“It is always harder because Manchester City never stops; I think it is clear that they will not,” said Jurgen Klopp speaking ahead of this weekend’s fixture, as relayed by The Guardian.

He continued, “But even though they had two years in a row where we had them neck and neck, and one year we were ahead of them, we never expected that to happen for the next 10 years in a row.”

Despite Manchester City’s unrelenting push at the top of the table, Jurgen Klopp was quick to acknowledge that Pep Guardiola’s men are not the only threat to contain when it comes to domestic honours in English football.

“We speak only about City but there will be other teams, for sure. You have to deal with all the other teams who, even when they are outstandingly strong, you can say they are a little bit under the radar like Leicester."

"No one should write off Arsenal or Tottenham. Obviously West Ham are flying, so how can it be easier? It is not only Manchester City to worry about.”

"How can it be easier? It’s not only City. The good thing about City is that you only face them twice – if you go far in cup competitions then it might be more often, but in a league, only twice!"

Victory for Liverpool and Manchester City in their respective fixtures this season will see Pep Guardiola crowned as a Premier League champion for the third time in just four seasons.

