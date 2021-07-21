Man City Offered Encouragement Despite Major Injury Concerns With Star Midfielder 'On Crutches' Ahead of New Season

Manchester City and England forward Phil Foden could win his race to be fit for the start of the 2020/2021 Premier League season, in spite of his current injury problems, reports ESPN.

The Premier League champions will kick off their title defence against Tottenham Hotspur in London, on 15th August - after two pre-season friendlies and a Community Shield curtain-raiser against Leicester City.

Phil Foden's availability was in serious doubt, after the youngster was seen wearing crutches and a protective boot on his right foot following the injury that forced him to miss England's European Championship final against Italy.

However, ESPN say that sources have told them that Manchester City are "hopeful" that Foden will be ready to start the Premier League season.

A separate report from Martin Blackburn of the Sun has shone further light on the situation, with it being explained that Manchester City hope to do some tests on Phil Foden next week to find out the extent of any damage and how quickly he can return.

Alongside England teammates John Stones, Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden has been given an extended pre-season break until August following his international duties over the summer months.

It is not yet known whether any of the Euro 2020 finalists will be considered fit enough by Pep Guardiola to feature against Leicester in the Community Shield on 7 August, but the Catalan will certainly be looking to have them ready for the Spurs clash the following week.

Last season, Phil Foden cemented his status as one of football's brightest talents, winning the PFA Young Player of the Year as the academy graduate starred in Manchester City's league campaign and helped his side reach their first ever Champions League final.

The youngster will be eager to continue where he left off for Manchester City, after only starting two of England's matches at the Euros.

