Man City Official 'Attracting Interest' From Premier League Sides for Director of Football Roles

City’s academy has developed immeasurably following the 2008 takeover by Sheikh Mansour and his Abu Dhabi United Group.

Mainly owing to heavy investment and sheer effort by many involved, the Sky Blues possess one of the best-equipped and prosperous youth development systems in world football.

In recent years, City supporters have witnessed many of the club’s youth products make their debuts for the senior side; such as Cole Palmer, Liam Delap and most notably, Phil Foden.

Moreover, along with producing first-team players, the academy has also functioned as a lucrative revenue stream for the club and owing to the success of the club’s academy system, the director of the academy Jason Wilcox has attracted a slew of admirers.

As reported by revered football insider Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City’s Academy Director Jason Wilcox ‘is attracting interest from Premier League clubs’ regarding a possible director of football position.

In a report published on Thursday afternoon, Romano notes that Wilcox has played a vital role in establishing ‘Manchester City as an elite academy’, and that he is ‘credited for developing’ Phil Foden and ‘many other talents.’

It is certainly comprehensible that Wilcox has attracted interest from other English clubs, and it would be understandable if he wished to leave the club to pursue a Director of Football role.

However, due to Wilcox’s excellent work within Manchester City’s academy system, it would be in the interest of the club to attempt to retain Wilcox’s services long-term.

Therefore, the club hierarchy may be willing to offer Wilcox improved terms to remain with the Premier League champions.

