Man City official name-checks reported transfer targets during interview following Champions League draw

Following the Champions League draw earlier today, Manchester City learnt that their hopes for European success will be next challenged by Borussia Monchengladbach in the Round of 16.

In a draw seen favourable by most Manchester City fans - Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain, is in no way playing down the round of sixteen clash for Pep Guardiola. Speaking to the official club website, the Spaniard said: “You have to highlight the coach at the head of it, Marco Rose. He is one of the top coaches and is loved by many across Europe".

The City official also name checked Denis Zakaria when discussing the squad of the Bundesliga club - a defensive midfielder that has been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

"Marcus Thuram and Denis Zakaria are back from injury, defender Bensebaini and Sommer in goal – they have a good squad."

Manchester City last played Monchengladbach in the group stages in 2015 and 2016 respectively, drawing one and winning three – with an impressive aggregate score of 10-5 across all four fixtures.

The German side have never qualified for the Champions League knockout stages in their history, finishing second in their group stage behind Real Madrid – yet only ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk on goal difference.

Rose’s team have been impressive throughout the competition so far; showing serious attacking threat through Alassane Plea and co – they racked up 16 goals in their six appearances throughout the group stage.

Guardiola and his side will travel to Germany to play in Borussia Park on the 24h of February, with the home fixture taking place on the 16th of March.

Will this be the year that City bring home the European silverware?

