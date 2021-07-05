Man City Official Reveals Conversation With Pep Guardiola 'Before and After' Champions League Final Defeat to Chelsea

A crucial member of Pep Guardiola's technical staff has revealed what he told the Manchester City boss following his side's defeat in the Champions League final.

The Premier League champions were beaten 1-0 at the hands of Chelsea in May as a first-half goal from Kai Havertz sealed European glory for the west Londoners.

It was the first time that Guardiola had reached the Champions League final since 2011, when he led Barcelona to an emphatic 3-1 victory over Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United.

Manuel Estiarte, City's Head of Player Support and Protocol, who was also with Guardiola during his managerial spells in Spain and Germany, has spoken about what he said to his fellow Catalan after the heart-breaking defeat in Porto.

In an interview with Italian newspaper Tuttosport, the 59-year-old said: "Before and after the final, I told Pep that this season is his masterpiece," as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

After making a horror start to the 2020/21 campaign, the Sky Blues returned to their scintillating best in December, when they went on a 21-game winning run across all competitions that put them in pole position to claim their fifth league crown.

Estiarte added: "It was a tough year, with no public and different from the previous ones. Yet we won the championship (Premier League), the League Cup and we reached the Champions League final."

Guardiola has done an incredible job in managing his group in recent years, but fatigue did catch up with them at the start of last season, due to on-field as well as off-field reasons.

A 2-0 defeat to Tottenham in November meant that City had made their worst start to a league campaign since 2008, with several players looking physically and mentally exhausted, much due to a lack of pre-season and a jam-packed schedule.

Estiarte, who has often been described as Guardiola's confidant, is among his most trusted group of friends and plays a vital role in motivating player in the dressing room.

