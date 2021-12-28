Man City Official Sends Message to Ferran Torres After His Transfer to Barcelona

Manchester City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain has wished Ferran Torres well after he completed his transfer to Barcelona earlier today.

As announced by Manchester City, Ferran Torres has today completed his reported €65 million move to FC Barcelona.

The Spaniard joined the Blues from Valencia for an initial fee of £20.8 million plus bonuses in the summer of 2020. Since then, Torres has enjoyed a short but successful spell in Manchester.

Last year, Torres contributed to Manchester City's third Premier League title in four seasons, as well as picking up the Carabao Cup and reaching a club-first Champions League final.

Whilst playing in Europe in particular, Torres was impressive in the striker position. With City's lack of a recognised number nine, there was a thought the youngster could fill that void.

However, a foot injury sustained on international duty with Spain in October halted that progress - and negotiations with Barcelona have seemed to move quite quickly.

In reaction to the move completed today, Txiki Begiristain, the club's Director of Football, has wished Torres well in his newest venture.

“Last season was his first time in a new country, but he adapted well. He always gave 100%, worked hard for the team, and scored goals which helped us win trophies," Begiristain told ManCity.com.

“Injury, unfortunately, prevented him from playing more games this season, but Ferran is a player we have all enjoyed working with and we wish him all the best at Barcelona and for the rest of his career.”

Ferran Torres leaves the club after making 43 appearances, scoring 16 goals, and providing four assists.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra