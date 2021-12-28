Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Official Sends Message to Ferran Torres After His Transfer to Barcelona

    Manchester City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain has wished Ferran Torres well after he completed his transfer to Barcelona earlier today.
    Author:

    As announced by Manchester City, Ferran Torres has today completed his reported €65 million move to FC Barcelona.

    The Spaniard joined the Blues from Valencia for an initial fee of £20.8 million plus bonuses in the summer of 2020. Since then, Torres has enjoyed a short but successful spell in Manchester.

    Last year, Torres contributed to Manchester City's third Premier League title in four seasons, as well as picking up the Carabao Cup and reaching a club-first Champions League final.

    Whilst playing in Europe in particular, Torres was impressive in the striker position. With City's lack of a recognised number nine, there was a thought the youngster could fill that void.

    However, a foot injury sustained on international duty with Spain in October halted that progress - and negotiations with Barcelona have seemed to move quite quickly.

    Read More

    In reaction to the move completed today, Txiki Begiristain, the club's Director of Football, has wished Torres well in his newest venture.

    “Last season was his first time in a new country, but he adapted well. He always gave 100%, worked hard for the team, and scored goals which helped us win trophies," Begiristain told ManCity.com.

    “Injury, unfortunately, prevented him from playing more games this season, but Ferran is a player we have all enjoyed working with and we wish him all the best at Barcelona and for the rest of his career.” 

    Ferran Torres leaves the club after making 43 appearances, scoring 16 goals, and providing four assists.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_33364151
    News

    Man City Official Sends Message to Ferran Torres After His Transfer to Barcelona

    58 seconds ago
    Jurgen Klopp
    News

    "They're the Best Team in the World" - Jurgen Klopp Sends Man City Title Race Warning to Liverpool Squad

    14 minutes ago
    imago1006795143h
    News

    Official: Ferran Torres Joins FC Barcelona From Man City in €65M Deal

    16 minutes ago
    imago1008335427h
    News

    Man City Make Comment on Availability of Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko Ahead of Brentford Clash

    59 minutes ago
    imago1008230044h
    News

    Bernardo Silva Admits to Champions League Frustration But Highlights Greater Importance of Premier League

    1 hour ago
    imago1007235621h
    News

    Bernardo Silva Admits to Sending Jokes to Man United Stars With Dinners Planned Soon

    5 hours ago
    imago1008446007h
    News

    Man City Star Explains Why Statistics Should Not Be Used To Judge Performances

    17 hours ago
    imago1008573930h
    News

    "It Depends" - Bernardo Silva Opens Up on Contributing Factors Affecting Decision on Man City Future

    18 hours ago