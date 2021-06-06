Man City Official Txiki Begiristain Reacts To Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden Winning PFA Awards

On the night when Manchester City cleaned up the biggest awards at the PFA ceremony on Sunday night, the club's sporting director has opened up on the recipients of the prizes.

Manchester City have once again taken home the biggest individual prizes following an incredible domestic season, following on from a clean sweep of Premier League awards handed out throughout Saturday afternoon.

Kevin de Bruyne was named as the PFA Player of the Season for the second consecutive campaign running, after yet another outstanding individual season that saw him drive Pep Guardiola's side to yet another Premier League title.

While for the PFA Young Player of the Season, Manchester City's very own Phil Foden joined a glistening list of talents including the likes of Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Eden Hazard in winning the award.

Speaking on the winners of the award, Manchester City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain glowed in his praise of the duo.

On the Belgian playmaker, Begiristain told ManCity.com, "We are so pleased to see Kevin collect this award again. To win it once is a superb achievement – but to win in successive seasons is special. Only the very best manage that."

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola's stance on the future of Raheem Sterling

READ MORE: Argentine winger reveals decision to join Man City

“He is a world-class player who produces really high-quality performances on a consistent basis. Kevin’s influence off the field is growing, too. Not only is he a player who can influence matches and produce key moments with his technical quality, he is a leader for this football club and a shining example to our young players of how to behave if you want to be a top professional."

“We are very proud of him and I am sure he will continue at this level for many years,” he closed.

The club's Director of Football continued on the topic of Phil Foden, praising his development from an inexperienced youth academy prospect to a key component of Pep Guardiola's first-team squad.

Begiristain told ManCity.com, "Phil is a perfect example of where hard work and dedication can get you. From the very first day I arrived here, I have seen a person determined to be the best he can be."

"Yes, he has talent and individual quality, but without the hard work he puts in every single day he would not be where he is right now. Credit must go to each member of our academy staff who has played a role in getting Phil to this point. His success is a direct result of all of their efforts and an example to every young player at Manchester City who dreams of one day establishing themselves in our first team."

READ MORE: Manchester City star edges towards major contract extension

READ MORE: The truth behind Fernandinho's ongoing Man City contract situation

“City and England have a special player. We are so happy for him - he totally deserves to be recognised by his fellow professionals for the season he has just had.”

De Bruyne and Foden have now added to an already very impressive collection of individual accolades secured by first-team players at Manchester City, following on from Ruben Dias' FWA Footballer of the Year award.

Pep Guardiola was also named Premier League Manager of the Season on Saturday, with Ruben Dias winning Premier League Player of the Season, while Phil Foden also took home the Premier League's Young Player of the Season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra