Man City Officials Believe Premier League Investigation Is 'Attempted Witch Hunt'

Manchester City are reportedly challenging the Premier League in Britain’s civil courts over the English top-flight's investigation into allegations that the club breached the league's financial control rules.

Manchester City are reportedly challenging the Premier League in Britain’s civil courts over the English top-flight's investigation into allegations that the club breached the league's financial control rules.

According to a report from the New York Times' Tariq Panja, the Etihad club’s lawyers are fighting against the Premier League's arbitration process, arguing that the club will not get a fair hearing, according to documents.

It is reported that the hearings have been held behind closed doors, and publication of material has been kept confidential.

READ MORE: Man City target big money move for Declan Rice

READ MORE: Leaked 2021/2022 Manchester City away kit

Furthermore, it is claimed that the Premier League's investigators have demanded access to a wide range of information which Manchester City officials - who feel that this demand is not only unnecessary, but also unjust, according to additional reports from the Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan.

The same report from the English newspaper claims that there is a belief within the Manchester City that a realistic framework should be set out by the Premier League, within which they would be happy to cooperate fully with any investigation.

Privately, the Premier League's approach has been described by some at the Etihad Stadium as an 'attempted witch hunt' - as highlighted by Keegan.

READ MORE: Man City open to fresh talks over new contract for Riyad Mahrez

READ MORE: The key decision of one man behind the signing of Ruben Dias

Manchester City have certainly felt this way before, as many fans and those within the club itself will clearly remember the early days of the club's ban from the Champions League at the hands of European football governing body UEFA - which was later overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra