Man City officials yet to reach agreement with players regarding wage cuts amid COVID-19 crisis

harryasiddall

Officials at Manchester City are yet to reach an agreement with the players regarding wage cuts amid the current COVID-19 crisis, according to the Daily Mail. 

The issue, in which four of the top six clubs find themselves in, will be added to the list of discussions held at the shareholders summit to try and solve how we will complete the 2019/20 season.

fbl-eur-c1-real-madrid-man-city (15)
(Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Apparently, the lack of agreement has come as a surprise to officials as they felt talks were at 'an advanced stage' just last week. 

This has left Pep Guardiola 'throughly unimpressed' with a few of his players attitude towards the situation, which could lead to him stepping in and steering the players towards an agreement.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The City players are split on the matter, however the club are hopeful a deal can be struck soon, following support from key dressing room figures such as Kevin De Bruyne. 

