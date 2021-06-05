Man City 'On The Verge' of Major Contract Extension - Club Source Also Confirm Star Player 'Heading For Exit'

Manchester City and John Stones are reportedly on the verge of agreeing to a new contract extension for the England international, but it could come at a significant cost for one star player.

Stones, who was on the fringes of Pep Guardiola's first-team set-up just last season, has endured a remarkable rise in his game and ranking among the defensive pecking order at the club over the course of the 2020/2021 season.

Such has been his importance to the club and to the success of Manchester City alongside Ruben Dias, that the Englishman has seemingly earned himself a bumper new contract but potentially displacing star defender Aymeric Laporte at the same time.

An exclusive report this week has revealed that Stones is now 'on the verge' of signing a 'new and improved' contract at the Etihad Stadium, while Laporte could be gearing up to say farewell to the Premier League club in the process.

According to an exclusive report from CaughtOffside, Manchester City are on the verge of tying John Stones down to a new and improved contract, which would see him extend his stay at the Etihad beyond 2024.

However, and what is possible more worrying news for Manchester City supporters, a club source has informed CaughtOffside that John Stones' central defensive teammate Aymeric Laporte is expected to move on this summer.

Unsurprisingly, the interest in the Spain international is coming from La Liga, with Real Madrid and Barcelona expected to both vie for the defender’s signature.

Given the financial situation of the latter of the aforementioned clubs, one would expect Real Madrid to be the more likely of the two clubs should the former French international be interested in a switch back to the Spanish top-flight.

John Stones has built a very successful defensive partnership with Ruben Dias - a duo that ultimately played a crucial role in driving Manchester City to 21 successive victories throughout the middle months of the campaign.

That has left Aymeric Laporte battling for a place in the line-up, and often finding himself playing a role in the lesser fixtures, leaving the above partnership to challenge for the Champions League knock-out stages.

