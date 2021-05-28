Man City Open Contract Talks With Academy Prospect - Club Are 'Keen' To Tie Midfielder Down

Manchester City are 'keen' to tie down exciting academy prospect James McAtee to a new contract in the summer and have opened talks with his representatives.

According to an exclusive report from FootyInsider, the midfield rising star is very highly rated amongst the clubs hierarchy. With eight goals and nine assists in 23 appearances in the Premier League 2 this season, there's no surprise this is the case.

McAtee has been constantly mentioned by Pep Guardiola throughout the season as one of the players who has been training with the first team on a regular basis. Learning with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, it's clear the midfielder has everything he needs at his disposal.

According to this report, Manchester City have opened talks with the 18 year-old and his representatives. They are 'keen' to get a deal agreed as soon as possible on 'new and improved' terms.

The youngster only needs to look to another academy graduate in Phil Foden if he's at any crossroads regarding signing a new deal. The now 21 year-old was patient with his opportunities in the first team and now he's likely to be stepping out in a Champions League final tomorrow.

