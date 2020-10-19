Man City 'open' to welcoming back club legend in non-playing position following retirement

Manchester City are 'open' to welcoming Pablo Zabaleta back to the Etihad Stadium in a non-playing position, following the Argentine's retirement from the game last week, as per the latest reports in England.

The former City defender brought an end to a glistening career that saw him pick up a total of seven club trophies, with the large majority of those coming during his nine-year spell at the Etihad Stadium between 2008 and 2017. After the 35 -year-old announced his retirement late last week, many City fans have been calling for a return for the player, albeit in a coaching or ambassadorial role - and that looks to be a real possibility.

(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

According to Jack Gaughan of the Mail, Manchester City are 'open' to Pablo Zabaleta returning to the club, and would welcome the Argentine back should he decide to pursue a career in the game beyond playing.

City have previously been known for offering former players roles at the club in some capacity following their retirement, and Zabaleta would continue an impressive trend. The likes of Joleon Lescott, Micah Richards and Patrick Vieira all maintained some form of involvement in the off-the-pitch aspect of the club following their spells in the north-west, with the latter going on to make his own career in first team coaching.

-----

