Man City oppose decision made by Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham on breakaway 'Super League'

Manchester City are the only club within the Premier League's 'Big Six' to have not signed up to a breakaway 'Super League', according to the latest exclusive report to emerge on Sunday.

The story has emerged the day before UEFA were set to make an official announcement of a new Champions League format, which would consist of 36 teams coming into force from 2024.

However, the latest exclusive information from the Times is that as a 'direct challenge' to the aforementioned proposals, Premier League giants Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are among the 11 European clubs to have signed up to the concept of a breakaway Super League.

For those with hopes of pushing ahead with plans of a Super League, one club is currently standing in the way of securing a clean sweep of agreements throughout the English top-flight's Big Six.

According to sources with knowledge of the development, claim the Times, Manchester City are the only club within the Big Six yet to sign up to the proposal agreed by the other five Premier League giants.

Despite the recent development on the Super League front, the Times provide information from UEFA insiders who insist that the European governing body will press ahead with their announcement of a new-look Champions League - which is set to see clubs playing 10 group matches instead of six.

In this season's current edition of the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City have reached the last-four of the competition for the first time since 2016 - when they crashed out at the hands of Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola's side are set to face Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain over two-legs in the semi-final - in a clash that will grab the attention of the global football community.

Prior to the first-leg of the clash which takes place in Paris a week on Wednesday, Manchester City have to overcome two fixtures, with a Premier League clash against Aston Villa and a League Cup final against Tottenham at Wembley being the more pressing issues at hand.

