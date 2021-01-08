Man City owner secretly lands historic FA Cup trophy amid fears the trophy could 'disappear' from the UK

Manchester City owner, His Highness Sheikh Mansour has secured the oldest surviving piece of FA Cup silverware in England for a sum worth £760,000.

It was first trophy ever won by Manchester City, as the Sky Blues got a narrow win over Bolton Wanderers in the 1904 FA Cup final, securing their status as the first professional football club from Manchester to deliver a major honour.

Giving his verdict on the purchase, Club Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said, with quotes relayed by Manchester City: “This Cup is a visible reminder of the rich and long history of English football to which Manchester City is inextricably entwined.

"Winning this actual trophy in 1904 was a turning point for the Club and for the city of Manchester in that it firmly cemented football in the heart of its community.

"Sheikh Mansour’s view is that a trophy of such cultural significance must be shared with the people of Manchester, the English football family, and all of those who love the English game. The National Football Museum is in a unique position to do that.”

National Football Museum Chief Executive, Tim Desmond, and FA Chief Executive, Mark Bullingham, have both since extended their sincere thanks to HH Sheikh Mansour for the preservation of the UK's sporting heritage.

