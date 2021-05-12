Man City Owner Sheikh Mansour Provides Reaction To Premier League Title Success

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has provided his first reaction to the club winning their fifth Premier League title since his takeover of 2008, in a statement on social media on Wednesday.

The Emirati politician and deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates was the first of Manchester City's high-ranking figures to offer their public congratulations to Pep Guardiola and his entire squad following their triumph on Tuesday night.

It was a victory for Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City that ultimately got the Blues over the line, with a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford meaning Manchester United could only reach a maximum of 79 points, while City already sit on 80 at the top of the table.

Writing on Twitter on Wednesday morning, Sheikh Mansour offered his congratulations to Manchester City fans both in England and across the world, as well as offering his wish that the latest Premier League title is now a 'catalyst' for even more success.

The 50 year-old said, "I congratulate the fans of Manchester City in England and all the countries of the world, who [have] stood behind the team throughout its a difficult season due to the Corona pandemic."

"And I also thank the management, players, team coach and all the club's staff for winning the Premier League, wishing that this wonderful achievement will be a catalyst for more titles," he closed.

Unlike other clubs who have spent similarly significant amounts over the past few seasons in developing their squads, Manchester City and Sheikh Mansour have certainly seen rewards in the form of domestic success.

The latest Premier League title has put Manchester City on level terms with Chelsea in second place for the most Premier League titles secured in the history of the competition in its present format.

However, despite the success of the top-flight title, the focus doesn't not decrease for Pep Guardiola and his players, as they now gear up for a Champions League final against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea squad on May 29th - with Europe's premier competition being the ultimate aim for the owners of the Etihad club.

