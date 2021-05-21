Man City Owners Agree Deal to Sign Brazilian Midfielder - Player to Make Move Next Year

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Fluminense midfielder Metinho has agreed to a deal with City Football Group club Troyes - who were recently promoted to the first division of French football.

The deal has been expected for some time now, as Manchester City had reportedly agreed on deals for Metinho and his Fluminense teammate Kayky last month.

Although Manchester City are being looped into the various media reports surrounding the two players, it is expected that one if not both could enter the City Football Group's pipeline of talents circulating the various clubs, before being assessed if they are ready for a promotion to the Etihad framework.

According to Fabrizio Romano writing on social media this week, the Brazilian midfielder Metinho has now joined Kayky in agreeing to personal terms on a five-year contract, with a reported fee of €5 million plus add-ons securing the transfer which is due to become formal in 2022.

The 18-year-old is highly touted in various quarters, and has impressed in the youth football ranks of Brazilian football. His playing style is claimed to be similar to Real Madrid’s Casemiro, with some scouts claiming that he is a natural leader.

As he will join many other youngsters in the City Football Group pipeline, it is too early to know whether or not Manchester City have plans to bring the midfielder into the first team picture, or view him as a saleable asset further down the line.

