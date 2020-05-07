Man City owners close in on the purchase of NINTH club

City Xtra
The City Football Group are closing in on their ninth club investment since the takeover of Manchester City in 2008, with an investment in Belgian Second Division side Lommel S.K. looking close to completion, according to reports in Belgium.

Despite the ongoing or imminent financial crisis that is set to hit football following the outbreak of coronavirus and the impact on the sport in general, Manchester City's owners appear to be unfazed and are continue to pursue their goal of creating a worldwide portfolio of clubs.

As relayed by HLN journalist Kristof Terreur, the City Football Group are closing in on an investment in Lommel S.K. - a Belgian Second Division club. At this stage, it is currently unknown what percentage stake the group will purchase, however they are set to become the ninth club to join the CFG portfolio.

The news follows heavy links between the City Football Group and Ligue 2 side AS Nancy, however the outbreak of coronavirus appears to have stalled negotiations, despite CFG maintaining a keen interest in completing their investment.

