Man City owners go head to head with major drinks brand for Russian club takeover

Russian Premier League club FC Ufa could be subject to a major takeover in the coming months, with City Football Group and Red Bull being named as the two potential suitors according to Sports.ru.

We reported earlier this month that City Football Group had identified Russia as a possible location for their next major club takeover. At that stage, no club was identified, however it was claimed that CFG were 'primarily considering major league clubs' in Russia - suggesting a Russian Premier League side was on the cards.

According to information relayed by Russian outlet Sports.ru, FC Ufa are set to become the club in Russia subject to a takeover in the coming months. Chief executive Shamil Gazizov reportedly has two 'very good' offers on the table - one from City Football Group, and the other from drinks giant Red Bull.

It is claimed that Manchester City 'liked' FC Ufa's attitude towards the Oleksandr Zinchenko deal, when the Ukrainian international was signed by the Premier League side in 2016. The report claims that the Russian outfit had the opportunity to demand a far more significant amount of money for Zinchenko, however stuck to their valuation despite City's wealth - an attitude appreciated by City Football Group. The final point on the potential takeover from CFG takes on a more political view, stating that the region of Bashkortostan is an oil region - giving 'a lot of opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation'.

However, it is reported that FC Ufa's general director is 'leaning in this direction' of a Red Bull takeover - the energy drink giant behind the ownership of the likes of RB Leipzig, Salzburg and New York Red Bulls. Despite the possibility of less money involved in this deal, the report claims that there are 'more prospects' - however none of these 'prospects' were specified.

The management of Ufa have already held several meetings regarding the relevant takeover possibilities, and 'everything will be decided soon'.

Manchester City's owners would be signing their tenth club since their acquisition of the Premier League champions over a decade ago, should a deal for FC Ufa be secured. French Ligue 2 side AS Nancy are reported to be the most likely club to take the portfolio into double figures. However, Russia is certainly not a location to rule out given the depth of the developments over the past few weeks.

