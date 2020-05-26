City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City owners go head to head with major drinks brand for Russian club takeover

Freddie Pye

Russian Premier League club FC Ufa could be subject to a major takeover in the coming months, with City Football Group and Red Bull being named as the two potential suitors according to Sports.ru.

We reported earlier this month that City Football Group had identified Russia as a possible location for their next major club takeover. At that stage, no club was identified, however it was claimed that CFG were 'primarily considering major league clubs' in Russia - suggesting a Russian Premier League side was on the cards.

According to information relayed by Russian outlet Sports.ru, FC Ufa are set to become the club in Russia subject to a takeover in the coming months. Chief executive Shamil Gazizov reportedly has two 'very good' offers on the table - one from City Football Group, and the other from drinks giant Red Bull.

Stadium_Neftyanick_Ufa_-_Ural

It is claimed that Manchester City 'liked' FC Ufa's attitude towards the Oleksandr Zinchenko deal, when the Ukrainian international was signed by the Premier League side in 2016. The report claims that the Russian outfit had the opportunity to demand a far more significant amount of money for Zinchenko, however stuck to their valuation despite City's wealth - an attitude appreciated by City Football Group. The final point on the potential takeover from CFG takes on a more political view, stating that the region of Bashkortostan is an oil region - giving 'a lot of opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation'.

fbl-eng-pr-man-utd-man-city (4)

However, it is reported that FC Ufa's general director is 'leaning in this direction' of a Red Bull takeover - the energy drink giant behind the ownership of the likes of RB Leipzig, Salzburg and New York Red Bulls. Despite the possibility of less money involved in this deal, the report claims that there are 'more prospects' - however none of these 'prospects' were specified.

The management of Ufa have already held several meetings regarding the relevant takeover possibilities, and 'everything will be decided soon'.

f1-grand-prix-of-monaco-previews

Manchester City's owners would be signing their tenth club since their acquisition of the Premier League champions over a decade ago, should a deal for FC Ufa be secured. French Ligue 2 side AS Nancy are reported to be the most likely club to take the portfolio into double figures. However, Russia is certainly not a location to rule out given the depth of the developments over the past few weeks.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Newcastle conduct 'first talks' with Man City over potential move for centre-back

Newcastle United have conducted 'first talks' with Manchester City over the potential transfer of John Stones this summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

Freddie Pye

Neither Man City nor UEFA request public hearing for CAS appeal

Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from the UEFA Champions League begins in June.

Matt Astbury

Championship side interested in permanent deal for Man City winger

Championship side Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing youngster D'Margio Wright-Phillips on a permanent deal this summer.

Nathan Allen

Full-back 'wants to leave' Man City - Swap deal still at 'embryonic stage'

Joao Cancelo's career at Manchester City could be coming to a rather abrupt end, with numerous media outlets continuing to suggest that he could be involved in a swap deal with Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo.

Harry Winters

LEAKED: Additional images released of 2020/21 Manchester City away shirt

Additional images of the 2020/21 Manchester City away shirt have come to light following the first photo on Sunday evening, courtesy of Todo Sobre Camisetas.

Freddie Pye

LEAKED: First images of the 2020/21 Manchester City away kit

More leaked images of the away kit for Manchester City's 2020/21 season have emerged, courtesy of Footy Headlines.

harryasiddall

by

twosKompany

Man City suffer setback in chase for French midfielder - club 'in talks' to extend contract

Manchester City have suffered a setback in their chase of PSG prodigy Edouard Michut, with the French side reportedly in talks with the teenager over a possible contract extension with the club, according to Le Parisien.

Freddie Pye

“Pep made it clear that I needed to be out that window...” — Former Man City star speaks on his departure

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart touched on his departure from the club, in an interview with the Guardian.

Steve Zavala

Man City youngster reveals Pep Guardiola and directors input on youth academy set up

Manchester City youngster Joel Latibeaudiere has been speaking recently about his year on loan at FC Twente and breaking into the first-team.

harryasiddall

Man City showing interest in Brazilian starlet —Man United and Real Madrid also interested

Manchester City are showing interest in Vinicius Augusto, but could face stiff competition from Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Steve Zavala

by

steffo bamford