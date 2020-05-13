Man City owners hold negotiations with Russian club over potential takeover - CFG 'impressed' by popularity of the sport

Manchester City's owners, the City Football Group, are looking into the possibility of investing in the Russian football market as their quest for further global expansion continues, according to reports.

The news comes just days after official confirmation from the club stated an investment had been completed in Belgium, with the purchase of Second Division side Lommel S.K. The group, which now holds investments in nine clubs across the globe, are set to take their portfolio to double figures, with AS Nancy identified as the next potential club to merge itself with the organisation.

However, according to reports in Russia, the City Football Group held talks and negotiations with one Russian club in February through intermediaries, however due to the outbreak of coronavirus and issues surrounding Financial FairPlay, talks were put on hold.

It is claimed however, that the City Football Group were not only impressed by the organisation and running of the FIFA World Cup in Russia in 2018, but also the interest in the sport amongst the population. The report goes on to suggest that the CFG are primarily considering 'major league clubs' in Russia, which could suggest that a move may be considered for one of the 16 teams in the Russian Premier League, however this is currently unknown at this stage.

Similarly to the status of negotiations with a reported Russian club, negotiations with AS Nancy were similarly put on hold due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and the uncertainty surrounding the finances in football. However, sources within the club claim that there is a strong interest in the French side and a deal should progress.

