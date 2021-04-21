Man City owners looking to agree 'co-operation project' with major Brazilian club

With several projects already underway across the globe, the City Football Group are showing no sign of easing off in their ambitious pursuit of changing the game for the better, and the latest information from Brazil is that negotiations over the signing of a player could lead to talks over a partnership.

With several projects already underway across the globe, the City Football Group are showing no sign of easing off in their ambitious pursuit of changing the game for the better, and the latest information from Brazil is that negotiations over the signing of a player could lead to talks over a partnership.

Manchester City and the City Football Group have been in talks with Brazilian side Fluminense over the past few months, aiming to secure a double swoop for 17 year-old attacking duo Kayky and Metinho.

According to the latest information from Globo Esporte, it is now claimed that during those negotiations, the idea of a 'co-operation project' or partnership between the two clubs moving forward was addressed.

READ MORE: How Man City players reacted to Super League exit

READ MORE: UEFA president shows 'delight' at Man City decision

The report suggests that while the two parties were agreeing the final details of the an agreement for Kayky two months ago, they began 'sewing a cooperation project' - with the idea being to 'exchange players and members of the technical commission' between Fluminense and the eleven clubs within the City Football Group.

Globo Esporte do reaffirm however that the specific terms of the partnership are 'still being debated in meetings' between the representatives of the City Group in Brazil and the president of Fluminense, Mário Bittencourt.

It is reported that an agreement would open the possibility for young or 'under-utilised' players to be loaned to City Group clubs to gain experience, with Fluminense also being able to receive players already within the group.

A further bonus for the Brazilian clubs would be that Fluminense professionals may also have the opportunity to 'travel for education about the work methodology' in these clubs and 'take courses abroad'.

READ MORE: Leaked 2021/2022 Man City home kit

READ MORE: Kevin de Bruyne provides statement on Super League proposal

The City Football Group already have a number of ongoing partnerships and club ownership stakes across the globe, with Manchester City at the very forefront of their global image and portfolio of clubs.

Other teams under the CFG-umbrella include: Melbourne City, Montevideo City, Lommel, New York City and Mumbai City, while there are also holding stakes in the likes of Girona, Sichuan Jiniu, Yokohama Marinos, Troyes and Bolivar.

There is also a suggestion that there is some level of partnership or agreement with Sporting, however this was merely reported in Portuguese press and never officially announced by the City Football Group.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra