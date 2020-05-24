City Xtra
Man City owners maintain contact with club ahead of tenth takeover - deal is currently 'suspended'

Freddie Pye

City Football Group's takeover of French club AS Nancy Lorraine is currently suspended due to the ongoing health crisis, however contact between both parties 'remains established', according to L'Est Republicain.

The owners of Manchester City certainly haven't slowed down when it comes to the project and aim of securing investment in football clubs across the globe, following the takeover of Belgian Second Division side Lommel SK earlier this month.

According to French outlet L'Est Republicain, City Football Group's purchase of French Ligue 2 side AS Nancy is 'not definitively cancelled', and is more 'suspended' due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Contact between both parties remains established and is a case of 'wait and see'.

The news surrounding the takeover of the French club comes weeks after sources in Russia suggested that an investment in their country from City Football Group was on the cards. We relayed information that suggested CFG were impressed by the organisation and running of the FIFA World Cup in Russia in 2018, but also the interest in the sport amongst the population.

The report went on to suggest that the CFG are primarily considering 'major league clubs' in Russia.

