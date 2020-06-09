City Xtra
Man City owners maintain interest in French club takeover - one possible option ruled out

Freddie Pye

The City Football Group maintain a keen interest in the takeover of a French club, specifically in Ligue 2, however a move for AS Nancy looks to be completely out of the question, according to Romain Molina.

It has long been expected that the parent company behind the ownership of Premier League champions Manchester City would secure an investment in their tenth club, with takeovers being completed in the likes of Australia, Uruguay, the United States, and most recently, Belgium.

According to French journalist Romain Molina however, the proposed takeover of AS Nancy looks to be completely ruled out, as talks regarding a takeover were postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus and the subsequent postponement of European football. That being said, the City Football Group are claimed to still interested in a Ligue 2 club with 'contacts in progress'.

It was recently suggested by reports in Russia that 'CFG' were also making enquiries into the possibility of investing in the former employers of Oleksandr Zinchenko - FC Ufa. However, it was also claimed that the group faced fierce competition from energy drinks giant Red Bull.

Although an investment in the named Russian Premier League side was deemed more likely for Red Bull, the City Football Group are claimed to be showing a significant interest in the top-flight of Russian football.

