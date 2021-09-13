Man City Paid Significant Sum to Jack Grealish Camp to Complete £100M Transfer

Manchester City paid an extraordinary amount of money to Jack Grealish's representatives to secure his arrival from Aston Villa in August, according to the latest emerging reports.

The Premier League champions completed the signing of the 26-year-old for a British-record fee of £100 million, surpassing the £89.3 million spent by Manchester United to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

Grealish has made a fine start to life at the Etihad Stadium, grabbing a goal and an assist in his first five appearances across all competitions.

The England international has also been featuring in his country's starting XI since his move to the east side of Manchester, with early signs of encouragement that Grealish's club form could prove to be a deciding factor in how he fits into Gareth Southgate's plans ahead of the World Cup in Qatar next year.

According to Football Insider, City paid an additional £10 million to Grealish, his father Kevin, and his agents at Stellar Group to 'fix' the deal, which is now the most expensive transfer in the English top-flight.

City have made Grealish one of the highest earners in the Premier League following the capture, with reports suggesting that the midfielder earns upwards of £200,000-per-week at the Etihad Stadium.

It has also been stated that Kevin Grealish has negotiated his cut of the agent fee during negotiations of his son's deal with Stellar a couple of years ago.

Grealish operated alongside Bernardo Silva on the left side of attack against Leicester City on Saturday - a tactical tweak made by Pep Guardiola that paid dividends as the duo caused havoc amongst the opposition backline throughout the tie.

The midfielder has admitted that he aspires to increase his goal tally by taking inspiration from his City and England teammate Raheem Sterling, who is only the third player to have scored upwards of 100 senior goals under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola - the other two being Lionel Messi and Sergio Agüero.

