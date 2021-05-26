Man City Plan Champions League Final Screening Event With 4,000 Fans In Attendance

Manchester City are understood to be close to announcing a Champions League Final screening event at the City Football Academy on Saturday night.

With the showpiece final in Porto now only three days away, many fans across social media have been left wondering what provisions may be put in place for supporters who weren't lucky enough to secure tickets to the game itself.

On Tuesday night and into Wednesday, further details have been emerging about the plans that are being put in place by Manchester City for supporters to watch the game with other fans in Manchester on Saturday night.

It is now understood that the club are set to announce an official screening event for supporters at the Manchester City Academy Stadium - situated across the road from the Etihad Stadium.

READ MORE: 2021/2022 Man City home kit leaked on PUMA website

READ MORE: Harry Kane to Man City for £100M+ labelled 'real possibility'

It is understood that a ticketed screening for the Champions League final on Saturday night will have a capacity for up to 4,000 Manchester City supporters, with tickets to the event costing £5 per ticket.

According to emerging information, which is yet to be officially announced by Manchester City themselves, season card holders are set to receive first priority and will be able to purchase up to four tickets per season card.

There is an understanding in some quarters that tickets to the screening event should go on sale on Thursday, with further details surrounding the event being emailed out to supporters later on Wednesday.

Perhaps to the surprise of some, and possibly due to Covid-19 regulations, there is an understanding that alcohol will not be sold at the event.

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola's teary response when discussing Sergio Aguero

Images of the construction working taking place at the Academy stadium have also been revealed on social media, with thousands of seats being placed on the pitch with an area for a large screen at the front of the seated area.

It is currently unknown whether fans will also be housed in the stands of the Academy stadium, however this would seem like a likely option in order for supporters to observe social distancing.

(via Wayne Prince / Facebook)

(via Wayne Prince / Facebook)

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra