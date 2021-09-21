Man City Plan Fresh Talks With Star Midfielder Over Six-Year Deal Until 2027

Manchester City are set to discuss the possibility of a six-year contract extension with star midfielder Phil Foden, according to the latest emerging reports.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the most important first-team players at the Etihad Stadium after an astonishing 2020/21 campaign, during which he registered 16 goals and 10 assists in 50 outings across all competitions.

After recovering from a foot injury he picked up prior to England's European Championship final clash against Italy in the summer, Foden came off the bench in the second half of City's goalless draw with Southampton at the weekend.

The midfielder could be in line to start his side's Carabao Cup third-round clash against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday, as City boss Pep Guardiola would be keen to have his star man fit for the upcoming run of fixtures against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

As reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on the 'Here We Go' podcast, City will discuss the possibility of a fresh contract with Foden 'in the coming weeks and months', and while nothing is advanced as of yet, the Manchester club are looking to tie up the midfielder at the club till at least 2027.

However, it has been previously stated that talks over a new six-year deal have begun, as initial discussions over a contract renewal were stalled due to the passing of Foden's agent Richard Green in April.

It was reported recently that Foden is set to quadruple his wages at City, despite there being three years left on his existing deal at his boyhood club.

Despite securing the arrival of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa this summer, City have also tied up the likes of Ederson, John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne and Rúben Dias to long-term contracts, which shows the club's desire to keep hold of some of their most valuable assets for the years to come.

Foden enjoyed a sensational campaign on the left side of attack, netting a string of crucial goals for City in crunch Champions League ties. The form and consistency shown by the City academy graduate kept Raheem Sterling on the bench for a large chunk of the second half of the campaign.

The Stockport-born attacker's displays saw him bag the PFA Young Player of the Year award after a breakthrough campaign, and Foden has a bright future ahead of him at City, with the club all but ruling out a sale for their young star.

