Man City plan third statue alongside Vincent Kompany and David Silva

Manchester City have begun plans to commission a third statue alongside the recently announced figures dedicated to Vincent Kompany and David Silva, according to reports.

As the club seemingly comes to an end of an era that brought about some of the most iconic figures in the history of the football club, lasting tributes are being put in place to the players at the centre of a decade of huge success.

As confirmed by Manchester City earlier on Monday, Vincent Kompany and David Silva will both receive lasting tributes outside the Etihad Stadium in the form of statues, with the latter also receiving a mosaic at the City Football Academy to go alongside mosaics dedicated to Yaya Toure, Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta.

According to Martin Blackburn of the Sun, Etihad officials are putting together plans to secure a third statue - this time for Sergio Aguero, whose contract is set to expire at the end of next season. It is claimed there are 'on-going talks' about making it the ‘Three Amigos’ — by building one in honour of their all-time leading scorer.

The club will ensure David Silva's huge contribution is recognised and confirmed the statue of him will be unveiled next summer – along with the one of Vincent Kompany, which was commissioned last year.

