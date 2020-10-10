SI.com
City Xtra
Man City player return dates anticipated ahead of congested October fixture list

Adam Booker

A short pre-season, compressed fixture scheduling, and global pandemic have lead to a number of key players missing games for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in recent weeks.

The international break comes at a crucial time for the Manchester City squad, in an attempt to get players back in training, or back ready for the upcoming clash against Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad.

The Manchester Evening News' latest injury report has revealed a possible timeline of returning players to the squad - essential for all those Fantasy Football squads looking to draft in some of City's big hitters. It must be noted that these are merely anticipated dates based on the latest reports, training photos and updates on the players currently ruled out.

(Photo via Twitter: ManCity)

Both Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling are expected to return in and around October 17th - meaning both players could be back in time for the upcoming clash against Arsenal. The former has been ruled out for the past two weeks after testing positive for Covid-19, while Sterling was withdrawn from the England squad due to a 'minor hamstring problem'.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is predicted to return around October 21st, meaning he could be in line for some sort of involvement in Manchester City's opening Champions League clash against FC Porto. The Ukrainian star had been ruled out for the consecutive fixtures against Burnley and Leeds after picking up an injury in training - despite recovering from a previous muscle injury in time for the 5-2 defeat to Leicester.

(GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus could play some involvement in the Premier League clash at the London Stadium against West Ham. The MEN claim the Brazilian forward could recover in time for October 24th, after he picked up a muscle injury in the Premier League opener against Wolves and was subsequently withdrawn from his national team duties that would have been due this week.

Gabriel Jesus' fellow striking partner Sergio Aguero has a slightly vague return date, with the Manchester Evening News' report suggesting he could return towards the back end of October or early November. The Argentine has had a prolonged period of time out of the side, after a serious injury to his right meniscus picked up in the immediate post-lockdown period.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

