Man City player set to earn a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad

markgough96

Manchester City's Phil Foden is in line to earn his first appearance in Gareth Southgate's senior England squad later this year, reports Athletic journalist David Ornstein. 

Prior to the season's postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it had been widely reported that Foden (20), was due to be included in Southgate's squad for England's fixtures in March. 

However, those plans were scuppered by the virus. Yet, Foden, dubbed the "Stockport Iniesta", has continued to catch the eye following the season's return to action. 

FBL-ENG-FACUP-MAN CITY-ROTHERHAM

He has four goals and two assists in the past five fixtures, and notably played a starring role in City's 4-0 demolition of newly-crowned champions Liverpool on 2 July.

This has not gone unnoticed, Ornstein says, with Southgate set to reward Foden with a spot in the England squad. The Manchester City academy graduate will be hoping to put himself in contention for a seat on the plane to EURO 2021.

England's senior side has a lot of exciting talent coming through the ranks right now, but it is Foden's talent that offers unique capabilities in the present list of English midfielders. 

-----

