Man City players and staff set to return to training

Manchester City's first team players and staff are returning to training on Friday 22 May, according to the Telegraph.

On Monday, City's first team and members of key staff underwent testing for Coronavirus as part of a league-wide scheme to identify how many personnel in the Premier League were suffering from the virus.

After six tests came back positive across the entire league, it was announced that Premier League clubs were free to resume training and City are expected to begin theirs on Friday.

It's also expected that City, like other English teams, will adhere to a strict protocol intended to minimise the risk of spreading the virus if anybody present contracts it, which will include not just social distancing but also the careful avoidance of sharing bibs or water bottles.

While there is still no concrete information as to how and when the current season will be completed, this is a chance for the players to keep fit and as sharp as possible during the break. However, many players have argued that the risk to their health is too great, including Tottenham's Danny Rose and Watford's Troy Deeney.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed by Chelsea that they have given midfielder N'Golo Kanté permission to miss training for the foreseeable future after he said he had concerns about his own health.

