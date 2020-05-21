City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City players and staff set to return to training

Nathan Allen

Manchester City's first team players and staff are returning to training on Friday 22 May, according to the Telegraph.

On Monday, City's first team and members of key staff underwent testing for Coronavirus as part of a league-wide scheme to identify how many personnel in the Premier League were suffering from the virus. 

After six tests came back positive across the entire league, it was announced that Premier League clubs were free to resume training and City are expected to begin theirs on Friday. 

manchester-city-training-session (5)

It's also expected that City, like other English teams, will adhere to a strict protocol intended to minimise the risk of spreading the virus if anybody present contracts it, which will include not just social distancing but also the careful avoidance of sharing bibs or water bottles. 

While there is still no concrete information as to how and when the current season will be completed, this is a chance for the players to keep fit and as sharp as possible during the break. However, many players have argued that the risk to their health is too great, including Tottenham's Danny Rose and Watford's Troy Deeney. 

On Wednesday, it was confirmed by Chelsea that they have given midfielder N'Golo Kanté permission to miss training for the foreseeable future after he said he had concerns about his own health.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

British tabloid newspaper admits error in Man City reporting - still maintains error in 'corrected' headline

The Daily Express have released a statement on Thursday, admitting an error in their reporting during Vincent Kompany's testimonial in September 2019.

Freddie Pye

by

steffo bamford

Real Madrid make enquiries for Man City striker - Premier League club do not want to sell

Real Madrid and Inter have both made enquiries for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, however the Premier League side do not want to sell the Argentine this summer, according to Nico Schira.

Freddie Pye

If Leipzig want Angelino they should pay up - A Week in the City

With footballing normality comes the utter abnormality of the media storm which forever surrounds the game. So let’s don our protective 3M facemasks (other facemask suppliers are available… I think) and get stuck into a Week in the City!

Joe Butterfield

Man City star's shirt number decided as Bayern Munich move edges ever closer

Leroy Sané is set to sign a five year deal at German giants Bayern Munich - and his shirt number has even now be decided.

Matt Astbury

Revealed: First look at the final design for Man City 2020/21 third kit

FootyHeadlines have released details of the third kit for Manchester City's 2020/21 season.

harryasiddall

Inter Milan considering a move for Man City striker if star man leaves the club

If Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez leaves the club this summer, they are considering a move for Sergio Agüero.

Nathan Allen

Man City to return to group training this week - phase one of testing provides all clear

Manchester City are set to return to full group training on Friday morning, after the club and players were given the green light following mass testing at the CFA on Monday morning.

Freddie Pye

Man City prepare new contract for midfielder ahead of possible return of 2019/20 season

David Silva is ready to extend his contract with City to conclude the 2019/20 season, reports Nico Schira.

markgough96

Man City keeping tabs on England defender - Liverpool and Leeds United also interested

Manchester City are interested in Fulham's young defender Cody Drameh, but Liverpool and Leeds are also known admirers report Mirror Football.

markgough96

Man City joined by Man United and Liverpool in 'battle' to sign Premier League star

Manchester City are targeting Wolves winger Adama Traore, but face competition from United and Liverpool, say Le10Sport.

markgough96