Man City players unite to show first sign of European Super League opposition

Manchester City players are showing their first signs of opposition towards the European Super League on Tuesday afternoon, as several members of the first-team get behind the words of Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City players are showing their first signs of opposition towards the European Super League on Tuesday afternoon, as several members of the first-team got behind the words of Pep Guardiola.

The City boss was in fine form during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Wednesday night, with the 50 year-old stating, "Sport is not a sport when the relation between the effort and reward don’t exist. It’s not a sport when it doesn’t matter if you lose."

However, a clearer sign of the opposition from the Manchester City players towards the proposal that has angered the footballing world came shortly after the official Twitter account of the club highlighted one quote from the manager's press conference.

READ MORE: Man City lose 'several hundred' members after ESL announcement

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola describes Super League concept as 'not a sport'

The likes of Benjamin Mendy, Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte, and Riyad Mahrez were all swift to retweet the quote which was posted from the official Manchester City page - gaining the support of hundreds of fans on social media.

However, in the moments that followed as City fans began to notice the gesture, all the aforementioned players began to un-retweet the post.

This follows the trend set by Joao Cancelo on Instagram on Tuesday, who shared an anti-European Super League post on his story, before removing it just moments later.

READ MORE: Could Man City be the first to withdraw from Super League?

READ MORE: Super League Chairman aims dig at Man City vs Man United clash

There is a feeling among some section of Manchester City fans that players are being instructed by the club to not share any views on the matter, however this only remains a feeling or guess work, and there is nothing to confirm that this is the case.

Meetings have been scheduled among Premier League captains, as Jordan Henderson proposed that all 20 captains prepare their response to the developments from the past few days.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra