Man City Plot Long-Term Plan For Fernandinho As Contract Expiry Edges Closer

Manchester City have outlined a long-term plan for current club captain Fernandinho beyond his playing career at the Etihad Stadium, according to the latest reports from England.

The Brazilian veteran is edging closer towards the expiry of his current deal at Manchester City, and although talks have reportedly began between the relevant parties, there has been no sign of an official extension confirmation.

The large majority of the fanbase has been calling for the 36 year-old to prolong his stay beyond the end of the season and into the 2021/2022 campaign, such has been his impressive performances on the pitch and his important role off it.

However, despite the lack of an official agreement at present, the latest information to emerge from England is that the club remain 'confident' of extending the captain's contract into next season - while it is expected to be by a further 12 months.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola's stance on the future of Raheem Sterling

READ MORE: Argentine winger reveals decision to join Man City

According to Simon Mullock of the Mirror, Manchester City are 'making progress' in their efforts to persuade Fernandinho to sign a new contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of this month.

It is reported that the former Shakhtar Donetsk star is looking for a two-year extension at the Etihad, after being 'inundated' with offers from Europe and South America. However, it is suggested that Manchester City have only been willing to put a 12-month offer on the table - which has also been confirmed by various other reliable sources.

Despite an apparent reluctance to extend his playing contract by a further two years, Mullock reveals that Manchester City have in fact held talks about Fernandinho continuing to play a role within the City Football Group beyond retirement - such is the high regard in which he is held by club officials.

Possibly explaining why Fernandinho became the club captain at the start of the 2020/2021 season, it is highlighted within the report that the player is 'always at the centre' of player meetings and has played a 'key role' in welcoming new signings in recent years.

READ MORE: Manchester City star edges towards major contract extension

READ MORE: The truth behind Fernandinho's ongoing Man City contract situation

There had been some element of panic and worry among Manchester City fans recently, when Fernandinho released a lengthy statement on his social media profiles in the aftermath of the club's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea.

However, and putting these particular worries to bed, Mullock reports that club insiders have insisted that this message should not be construed as a goodbye - acting as an encouraging sign in regards to the possibility of him extending his stay.

Despite the chances of Fernandinho remaining at the club into next season, Manchester City are understood to remain in the hunt for a new defensive midfielder - in anticipation for the departure of the captain in the next 12 to 24 months.

Manuel Locatelli of Sassuolo and Yves Bissouma of Brighton & Hove Albion have both been mooted as possible targets for Etihad officials.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra