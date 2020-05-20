Man City prepare new contract for midfielder ahead of possible return of 2019/20 season

David Silva is willing to extend his City contract to allow him to complete the 2019/20 season with the club, reports journalist Nico Schira.

Silva announced last summer that this would be his last year in Manchester, calling an end to his decade-long spell with City. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the season to extend beyond the 30 June date - which is when Silva's contract is due to expire.

However, Schira claims that the Spanish midfielder is ready to sign an extension because he wants one more opportunity to win the Champions League; the only major trophy in the sport Silva has yet to get his hands on.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

This would allow Silva to participate in the remaining games of the 2019/20 season, but he will still leave once the season is officially concluded. Saudi Arabian club Al-Sadd are said to be interested in signing Silva, as well as David Beckham's MLS side Inter Miami.

City fans will be delighted to be able to witness Silva, a player widely regarded as one of best in the club's history, finish the season in a City shirt. Nevertheless, it will be a sad end to the former Valencia player's time in England if he has to play his last games without City fans in the ground to show their appreciation.

