Man City Provide Injury Updates On Three Key Players

Manchester City have confirmed all three of Sergio Agüero, Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker are 'not fully fit' to be involved in tonight's Premier League clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.
When the line-up's were announced, there was quite understandably some confusion as to why particularly Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling were not involved with the squad.

With the Champions League final just around the corner, Manchester City fans were certainly eager for updates on some key personnel.

Walker is virtually a guaranteed starter for Pep Guardiola and his lightening pace will be vital in containing the threat of Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic. It is feasible - just like Ederson on Friday night - that the right-back has been given the night off.

READ MORE: The latest on Kevin de Bruyne's fitness

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez opens up on his Man City future

The same can not be said for Raheem Sterling however, who is desperate to turn around his form in time to stake a claim for the final in just over a weeks time. The winger has had frustrating campaign which has seen him in and out of the team on a regular basis. 

Sergio Agüero, as confirmed by Pep Guardiola yesterday, has been struggling with a knock so was not expected to be involved tonight anyway. The Blues fans will be hoping to have the Argentine back for his Etihad Stadium send off against Everton on Sunday. 

With that being said, the official line from the club is that all three players are 'not fully fit'.

