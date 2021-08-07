Sports Illustrated home
Man City Put Decision on Striker's Future "On Hold" Due to Injury

Manchester City have delayed making a decision on the future of young star Liam Delap, with Bournemouth and Stoke City leading the race to land the striker on loan, due to an injury problem.
Delap made three first-team appearances last season, scoring on his debut in the Carabao Cup against Bournemouth.

For City's Under-23s side, the youngster earned the Premier League's 2 Player of the Season award for a stellar campaign with 24 goals to his name. 

This summer, it has been widely expected that Delap will move on loan, with moves to RSC Anderlecht, Stoke City and AFC Bournemouth all reported.

However, Football Insider say that a loan move for Delap has been delayed following an injury, and that a season-long deal was close to been agreed.

Fortunately, the problem is believed to only be a "slight knock" rather than anything serious.

Once the full extent of the injury is known, it is likely that a deal will officially be confirmed, with Bournemouth and Stoke the two most likeliest destinations.

While the experience of regular competitive football should help develop Delap's skills, there will be some City fans who would also prefer to keep the teenager and see him provided more first-team opportunities.

With Sergio Aguero's departure, and no replacement signed as yet with Harry Kane still battling to leave Tottenham, Delap could have a breakthrough season at the Etihad Stadium were he to stay.

