Man City 'Ready' To Open Contract Talks With First-Team Star - Negotiations Set For Coming Weeks

Manchester City are ready to hold contract talks with Raheem Sterling, according to reports.

The 26-year-old endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign, much due to the incredibly high standards he has previously set for himself, scoring just 14 times in 49 appearances across all competitions.

A drop in from coupled with the consistent displays shown by Phil Foden led to Sterling losing his spot in the starting XI at the back end of the season.

It has been reported recently that the England international is 'angry' at City's attempts to use as a makeweight in their pursuit of Harry Kane from Tottenham - with suggestions that Sterling could be heading for the exit door this summer.

Nevertheless, City are prepared to discuss the possibility of a new contract with the winger after his compelling displays for England since the start of the European Championships, as per Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail.

The report stated that club officials will not rush into offering him a new deal, though there are hopes within the hierarchy that Sterling can pick his form up and win his place back in Pep Guardiola's side.

With his current £300,000-a-week contract at the Etihad Stadium running till 2023, Sterling could either further his six-year stay in Manchester, but if he does decide to start a new chapter, the club would be willing to cash in on the former Liverpool man as they aim to revamp their attack after the Euros.

It might be worth noting that Sterling is conducting all conversations regarding his contract himself, with the help of two lawyers.

Sterling, who has been a great servant to City since arriving from Merseyside, is one of several big names that would be open to leaving the five-time Premier League champions this summer - others namely Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte, Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez.

Having won a host of domestic silverware during his time at City, Sterling, who is in the prime of his career, has stated that he isn't pleased with his situation at his club, but there are very few teams across Europe that can match his wage expectations, meaning that the search for a new destination will be a difficult one for the attacker.

