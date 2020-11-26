SI.com
Man City receive additional fitness boost ahead of Premier League weekend

Freddie Pye

Manchester City have been boosted by the return of Nathan Ake in training on Thursday afternoon, after the Dutchman has recovered from a hamstring injury sustained while on international duty this month.

Pep Guardiola now has a full compliment of players for the first time this season, and will be more than grateful of the fact given that City are now entering the most chaotic of periods in the season.

Between the 5th and the 28th of December alone, Manchester City face a gruelling nine fixtures - including clashes against Manchester United, a League Cup quarter-final trip to Arsenal, and two Champions League match days; one of which is to be held in Portugal next week.

(Photo via ManCity)

Nathan Ake adds much-needed depth to a defence that has struggled to keep clean sheets this season, and also provides cover at left-back if needed.

Benjamin Mendy's return to action on Wednesday night will certainly be a sign of encouragement for fans and coaches alike, however his track record when it comes to fitness means Nathan Ake may be called upon in that position sooner than expected.

