Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Receive FOUR Nominations at The Best FIFA Awards 2021

    Manchester City's men and women's sides have received four nominations at the Best FIFA awards 2021.
    Author:

    It will come as a surprise to no one that Manchester City have received a flurry of nominations for another major awards ceremony.

    After eight players were nominated for the 2021 Ballon d'Or, a further four have been nominated for this year's Best FIFA Football Awards.

    The ceremony will take place on the 17th January 2022, with the presentation of awards held as a virtual event from Zurich, Switzerland, in line with ongoing public health measures. 

    Starting with Manchester City's women - who won the delayed 2019/20 FA Cup - star striker Ellen White and last year's winner Lucy Bronze have, once again, been nominated for the women's award.

    Despite struggles in the WSL this season, White and Bronze have still shown their immense quality and deserve their place amongst a plethora of women's football stars.

    Read More

    Five Manchester City men's players were nominated for the 2021 Ballon d'Or, but only Kevin De Bruyne has been nominated for this award. 

    The Belgian enjoyed another stellar season at the heart of Manchester City's Premier League-winning side. Picking up consecutive PFA Player of the Year awards, De Bruyne further established himself as one of the finest players in the world.

    And last, but certainly not least, Pep Guardiola has been nominated for the FIFA Men's Best Coach award.

    Amidst harsh criticism earlier last season, the Catalan boss transformed his side's fortunes and went on to win the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and reach the club's first-ever Champions League final.

    You can read the full list of nominees here.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1007844726h
    News

    Man City Receive FOUR Nominations at The Best FIFA Awards 2021

    19 seconds ago
    imago1008161115h
    News

    One Manchester United Legend Glows About 'Special Culture' Instilled at Man City

    10 minutes ago
    imago1008122771h
    News

    PSG Sustain Kylian Mbappe Fitness Scare Ahead of Champions League Clash With Man City

    41 minutes ago
    imago1007844780h
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs West Ham (Premier League)

    1 hour ago
    Foden x Palmer x McAtee
    News

    "It's A Cloning System!" - Manchester United Legend Makes Stunning Admission About Man City Academy During Everton Win

    1 hour ago
    imago0014668677h
    News

    "We All Thought He Was Awful!" - Former Man City Defender Recalls Star Midfielder's First Impression at the Club

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35727019
    Transfer Rumours

    Real Madrid 'Leading the Race' for Man City Defender - Rival Suitor 'Struggling to Afford' Permanent Move

    2 hours ago
    imago1008179137h
    News

    “These Are Critical Weeks!" - Ilkay Gundogan Sends Out Defiant Message to Man City's Title Rivals

    2 hours ago