Man City Receive FOUR Nominations at The Best FIFA Awards 2021

Manchester City's men and women's sides have received four nominations at the Best FIFA awards 2021.

After eight players were nominated for the 2021 Ballon d'Or, a further four have been nominated for this year's Best FIFA Football Awards.

The ceremony will take place on the 17th January 2022, with the presentation of awards held as a virtual event from Zurich, Switzerland, in line with ongoing public health measures.

Starting with Manchester City's women - who won the delayed 2019/20 FA Cup - star striker Ellen White and last year's winner Lucy Bronze have, once again, been nominated for the women's award.

Despite struggles in the WSL this season, White and Bronze have still shown their immense quality and deserve their place amongst a plethora of women's football stars.

Five Manchester City men's players were nominated for the 2021 Ballon d'Or, but only Kevin De Bruyne has been nominated for this award.

The Belgian enjoyed another stellar season at the heart of Manchester City's Premier League-winning side. Picking up consecutive PFA Player of the Year awards, De Bruyne further established himself as one of the finest players in the world.

And last, but certainly not least, Pep Guardiola has been nominated for the FIFA Men's Best Coach award.

Amidst harsh criticism earlier last season, the Catalan boss transformed his side's fortunes and went on to win the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and reach the club's first-ever Champions League final.

