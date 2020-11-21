Man City receive huge injury boost as key defender returns to training

Manchester City have received a huge boost ahead of today's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur as left-back Benjamin Mendy has returned to training.

The Frenchmen has been out of action since early October with a muscle injury and his road to recovery has largely been kept in the dark. However, the official club website pictured Mendy in full training on Friday.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Whether it's too soon for left-back to be involved in todays clash remains to be seen. But it must be pleasing for Guardiola to see the extensive injury list depleting at a rapid rate.

Sergio Agüero and Raheem Sterling have also fully recovered from their respective knocks and are expected to be back involved today.

