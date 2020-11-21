Man City receive huge injury boost as key defender returns to training
harryasiddall
Manchester City have received a huge boost ahead of today's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur as left-back Benjamin Mendy has returned to training.
The Frenchmen has been out of action since early October with a muscle injury and his road to recovery has largely been kept in the dark. However, the official club website pictured Mendy in full training on Friday.
Whether it's too soon for left-back to be involved in todays clash remains to be seen. But it must be pleasing for Guardiola to see the extensive injury list depleting at a rapid rate.
Sergio Agüero and Raheem Sterling have also fully recovered from their respective knocks and are expected to be back involved today.
