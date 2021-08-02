Man City Receive Major Boost As Star Midfielder Returns To Manchester

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne watched on from the stands as his side strolled past Barnsley on Saturday night.

The Premier League champions earned a routine 4-0 victory over the South Yorkshire outfit courtesy of goals from Riyad Mahrez, Nathan Aké, Ben Knight and Samuel Edozie.

Pep Guardiola has had to field a number of academy stars in his side's pre-season ties so far, with several first-team players returning after their extended leave due to their participation in the European Championships and Copa America.

However, many senior stars have returned for pre-season training in recent weeks, such as İlkay Gündoğan, Rúben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko and João Cancelo, ahead of the Community Shield clash against Leicester on August 7th.

READ MORE: How Jack Grealish and Harry Kane are impacting Sterling's contract

READ MORE: Jack Grealish's Man City medical details revealed in recent reports

In an encouraging update for the Manchester City faithful, star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was spotted attending his side's over Barnsley at the weekend.

This gives the midfielder nearly two weeks to get up to speed with the rest of the squad ahead of Manchester City's Premier League opening day clash at Tottenham.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a sensational 2020/21 campaign for the Manchester outfit, registering 10 goals and 18 assists in 40 outings across all competitions, which saw him bag the PFA Player's Player of the Year award for the second successive season.

Though he has spent most of his time under Pep Guardiola on the right side of midfield, the playmaker delivered another reminder of his versatility, as he was often operated as a false nine during the previous campaign.

READ MORE: John Stones closes in on bumper new Man City contract

READ MORE: City forward visits club training ground ahead of potential transfer

After leading Manchester City to Premier League and Carabao Cup glory last term, De Bruyne played a significant part in Belgium's route to the quarter-final stage of the European Championships.

Though the club are looking to plot moves for current Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish and Tottenham forward Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne will remain a crucial first-team player for Manchester City - who are aiming to challenge on all fronts again next season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra