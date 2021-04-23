Man City receive major double fitness boost ahead of Tottenham clash in Carabao Cup final

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has provided a major fitness update on Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne ahead of this weekend’s Carabao Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has provided a major fitness update on Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne ahead of this weekend’s Carabao Cup final against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentine forward has been suffering from a recurring knee problem all season, which has lead to the striker only making nine Premier League appearances up to this point.

As for midfield general Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgian international damaged sustained a blow to his ankle in Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea last weekend.

However, Pep Guardiola has provided a major boost for the pair going into the weekend's fixture against Ryan Mason's side.

READ MORE: Fernandinho's demand to speak to media after Villa clash

READ MORE: Man City make decision on John Stones red card

“Both [ready], they trained today,” said the Manchester City boss in his press conference early on Friday afternoon.

Sergio Aguero’s fitness has fluctuated all season, finding it hard to piece together any meaningful run of fitness.

Pep Guardiola has said it will be a last second decision on whether or not he will feature at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: 'Caution' in potential transfer of Man City defender this summer

READ MORE: Details of Grealish/Southgate conversation about Man City emerge

The Manchester City manager said, “Today was the first training session in two weeks. Tomorrow we have the last training session and we decide.”

Having Pep Guardiola's two talismanic players available for selection will be a major boost to the squad as they head into the crucial stretch of the season, and continue chasing three major trophies.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra