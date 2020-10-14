Man City receive major fitness boost with key forward posting progress hint on Instagram

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has given fans a major fitness boost after uploading a video at the City Football Academy to his Instagram story on Wednesday afternoon.

The forward has missed two Premier League games and international duty with Brazil, after suffering an injury during the clash against Wolves in City's Premier League opener. The long injury list has left fans frustrated this season, with fellow South American striker Sergio Aguero enduring a lengthy layoff following knee surgery in the summer, and the recent news of Kevin De Bruyne being doubtful for the encounter against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola has been operating with a somewhat makeshift attacking line for the most part of the season, with Raheem Sterling having to adapt to play in a less-favourable striker role. An uncharacteristic five points dropped in two games, the return of an out and out striker could not come quick enough for Guardiola.

Let's hope that with Gabriel Jesus potentially back in his boots, Manchester City's luck could change quicker than expected. The Premier League side are closing in on a hectic period with the club embarking on their Champions League campaign over the next few months.

