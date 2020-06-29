Man City receive major injury boost ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia has today returned to training after completing his compulsory 10 days rest following a head injury suffered in the first game of 'Project Restart'.

The Spaniard was stretchered off in Manchester City's 3-0 win against Arsenal almost two weeks ago, after a heavy collision with goalkeeper Ederson. Whilst attempting to clear a ball away, a miss-communication between player and keeper meant Ederson's momentum completely cleaned Garcia out.

(Photo via Man City)

Despite some early scares, Garcia has been a full and swift recovery and is back in training with the rest of the first team squad. The 19-year-old has only missed games against Burnley, Chelsea and Newcastle - and will be hoping to fight his way into the remaining league and cup fixtures.

Before his unfortunate injury, the youngster was seemingly impressing Pep Guardiola, and the Catalonan boss was showing faith by starting Garcia in a few important fixtures.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra