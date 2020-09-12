Man City receive major injury boost ahead of Wolves fixture

Sergio Aguero has provided Manchester City with a significant injury boost ahead of Pep Guardiola's sides opening Premier League fixture against Wolves next Monday, according to the latest reports.

The Argentine forward has been ruled out of action with a serious knee injury in the post-lockdown period, meaning he missed the entirety of City's trip to Portugal for the latter stages of the Champions League, and the majority of contact training with the first-team ahead of the new season. However, the latest reports claim thew forward is well on the road to a return following a speed up in recovery.

According to an exclusive report from the Sun, Manchester City are hoping that Sergio Aguero will be fit for the start of the season after a 'rapid recovery' from injury. Despite being initially expected to miss the beginning of the campaign, it is reported that he has made quick progress in his rehabilitation and could now be available for the clash with Wolves on September 21st. The Sun describes Aguero's current state as pain free and improvements in his mobility.

City have made recruitments this summer, one of which has been in the forward position with Ferran Torres joining from Valencia. However, the depth in the striker position has always been of some concern, despite the recent rise in form from Gabriel Jesus. The likes of Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva have both played in the false nine or striker position on previous occasions, but not to the same level as the esteemed Argentine.

