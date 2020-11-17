Man City receive major injury boost as recovery timeline for key player is shorter than expected

Manchester City have received an encouraging update on the recovery period expected from Nathan Ake, following the suspected hamstring injury sustained while on international duty with Holland last week.

There had been some concern at the club and amongst fans after the newly-signed £41 million defender was substituted after just six minutes in a friendly against Spain with what appeared to be some form of problem in his right hamstring.

However, as per reports from the Telegraph on Tuesday afternoon, City are now 'hopeful' that the player will not face a significant spell on the sidelines, as Dutch sources have informed the newspaper of their belief that he suffered a 'twinge' rather than any sort of serious hamstring injury. Sources also believe that the defender could be back in 'a couple of weeks'.

The encouraging news surrounding the Dutch defender also accompanies more welcome news on the injury front from City fans, as other reports this week have also suggested that the trio of Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho could all be fit in time to face Tottenham this Saturday.

England winger Sterling returned early from international duty this week, after picking up a suspected calf problem in training prior to Gareth Southgate's side's defeat to Belgium at the weekend. The latter South American duo are also edging towards full fitness after recovering from their own respective muscle injuries over the past month.

-----

